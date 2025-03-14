40,332 Shares in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Bought by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF comprises about 0.4% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hughes Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3,001.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of KOMP opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $55.31.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
