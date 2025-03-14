3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.600-7.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.13.

NYSE MMM opened at $145.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.69. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In other news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

