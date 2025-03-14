34,342 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,342 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,444,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439,909 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,460,000 after buying an additional 3,671,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after buying an additional 3,410,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,926,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,353,000 after buying an additional 2,218,020 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.28 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

