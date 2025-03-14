313,058 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 313,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

