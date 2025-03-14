257 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Atala Financial Inc

Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 257 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,741.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,853.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,981.09. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total transaction of $1,119,336.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,921.94. This represents a 68.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,761 shares of company stock worth $19,305,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

