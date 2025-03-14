1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Sells $29,278.80 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 8,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $29,278.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,708. This trade represents a 23.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.96. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. On average, analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIBS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth $2,076,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

