1,526 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Acquired by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZETA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,119 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,980 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 210.4% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,679 shares during the last quarter. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,954,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,302,000 after purchasing an additional 674,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ZETA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

