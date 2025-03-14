12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Construction Partners accounts for approximately 0.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Construction Partners worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $10,377,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $18,893,000. Finally, Washington University purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,452,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $240,704.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,836.54. The trade was a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ROAD opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $103.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.