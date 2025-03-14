1,215 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $426.75 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

