116,299 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.