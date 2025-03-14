103,330 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Texas Capital Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,022.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 101,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 60,918 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,050.01. This trade represents a 1.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

