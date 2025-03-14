1,013 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $870,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $182.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.83 and a 200 day moving average of $201.72. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
