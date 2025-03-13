Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.300- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.5 million.

Zynex Stock Down 51.3 %

ZYXI opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Zynex has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). Zynex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYXI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zynex from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Zynex

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $71,857.50. This trade represents a 49.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $227,100. Company insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

