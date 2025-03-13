Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $321.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $245.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -368.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

