Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 23,418 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 818,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $147.20 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $154.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.