Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $16,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $142.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.79. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.