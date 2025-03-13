Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,169 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.65. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.