Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 404 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,309.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,389.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,286.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,222.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

