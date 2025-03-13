Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,590,000 after buying an additional 116,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,114,000 after acquiring an additional 380,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 742,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $220.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.99. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.19 and a 52 week high of $263.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,289.75. The trade was a 50.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,385 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on RMD

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.