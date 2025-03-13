Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $90.12 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

