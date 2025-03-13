Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.82)-$(0.72) EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.820 EPS.

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $245.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

