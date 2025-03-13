Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.82)-$(0.72) EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.820 EPS.
ZUMZ stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $245.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.
