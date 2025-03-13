Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Zumiez updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.82)-$(0.72) EPS.

Zumiez Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,162. The stock has a market cap of $245.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

