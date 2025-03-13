Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Zumiez updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.82)-$(0.72) EPS.
Zumiez Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,162. The stock has a market cap of $245.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $31.37.
About Zumiez
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zumiez
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.