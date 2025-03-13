Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.32. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 440 shares.
Zoned Properties Trading Up 15.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.
About Zoned Properties
Zoned Properties, Inc, a property investment company, focuses on acquiring real estate properties within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. It operates through two segments: Property Investment Portfolio and Real Estate Services. The Property Investment Portfolio segment engages in the operations, leasing, and management of commercial properties.
