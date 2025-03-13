ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $17.95. 1,690,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,664,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,726,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,480 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,784,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,250,000 after purchasing an additional 940,587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $16,381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after buying an additional 674,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,324,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.