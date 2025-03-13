ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $19.45 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $30.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

