Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Zai Lab stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.08. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,029,155.48. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $199,281.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,157.52. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Zai Lab by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,759,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,089,000 after buying an additional 151,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $7,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

