Zacks Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.08.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $227.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

