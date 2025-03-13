Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for ZION Q1 Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

ZION opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

