Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for Carter’s Q2 Earnings

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2027 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

CRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE CRI opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Carter’s by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

