Zacks Research Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%.
Pinterest stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. Pinterest has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $34,994.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,081.48. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,577. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Pinterest by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
