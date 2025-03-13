YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4483 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 79.5% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
YQQQ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 42,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,746. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
