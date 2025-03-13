YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4483 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 79.5% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

YQQQ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 42,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,746. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to the NASDAQ 100 Index, with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral YQQQ was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

