Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Up 10.2% – Here’s Why

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.87. 389,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 192,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Yalla Group Trading Up 8.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $761.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,831 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yalla Group by 109.0% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

