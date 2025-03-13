Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Up 10.2% – Here’s Why

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.87. 389,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 192,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $761.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.19.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
