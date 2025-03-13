Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.20. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 74,529 shares changing hands.

Yalla Group Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $701.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Yalla Group by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Yalla Group by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 156,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 100,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Yalla Group by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 214,625 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Featured Articles

