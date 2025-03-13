Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.20. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 74,529 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $701.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
