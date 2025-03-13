Xylo Technologies (NASDAQ:XYLO) vs. GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Head to Head Contrast

Xylo Technologies (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xylo Technologies and GoodRx”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylo Technologies $57.64 million 0.07 -$16.02 million N/A N/A GoodRx $792.32 million 2.26 -$8.87 million $0.05 93.20

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Xylo Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylo Technologies N/A N/A N/A GoodRx -2.05% 5.35% 2.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Xylo Technologies and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Xylo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Xylo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Xylo Technologies has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xylo Technologies and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylo Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 GoodRx 0 3 6 1 2.80

GoodRx has a consensus target price of $8.18, suggesting a potential upside of 75.43%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Xylo Technologies.

Summary

GoodRx beats Xylo Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xylo Technologies

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops wireless vehicle battery charging technologies and modular electronic vehicles. The company was formerly known as Medigus Ltd. and changed its name to Xylo Technologies Ltd in April 2024. Xylo Technologies Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

