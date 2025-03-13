Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Issues Earnings Results

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Xunlei updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Xunlei Price Performance

Xunlei stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 395,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,105. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Xunlei from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

