XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $25.25. XPeng shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 6,610,061 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. China Renaissance upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd boosted its holdings in XPeng by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,000 shares in the last quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in XPeng by 1,138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,055 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at $22,047,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after buying an additional 1,591,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

