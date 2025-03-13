Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.87. 136,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 686,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR
Xometry Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry
In related news, CFO James Miln sold 25,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $621,999.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,026.28. This represents a 19.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,762. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Xometry by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xometry Company Profile
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
Read More
