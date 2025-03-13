Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.87. 136,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 686,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Xometry Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 25,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $621,999.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,026.28. This represents a 19.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,762. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Xometry by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

