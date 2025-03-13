Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XMTR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of XMTR opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Xometry has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,762. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Miln sold 5,386 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $227,989.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,586.57. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,965 shares of company stock worth $2,065,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Xometry by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

