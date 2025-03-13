X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
X Financial Stock Up 3.8 %
XYF opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. X Financial has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.
About X Financial
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than X Financial
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Dividends Are Rising: 3 Foreign Stocks Boosting Payouts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- American Express: A Deep Discount Investors Shouldn’t Ignore
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nu Holdings: Is Brazil’s Fintech Leader a Buy at This Discount?
Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.