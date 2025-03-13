X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

X Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

XYF opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. X Financial has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

