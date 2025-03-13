Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Cut by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323,860 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

Workday stock opened at $241.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total value of $15,692,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,188,040. This represents a 16.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. This represents a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,829 shares of company stock worth $113,033,319 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

