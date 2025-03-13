Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $171.48 and traded as low as $151.23. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $157.47, with a volume of 712 shares.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 4.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.23.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
