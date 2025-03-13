Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 749,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,179,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $49,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,223.60. The trade was a 40.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,377,057 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

