Wintrust Investments LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,145 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRC. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 197.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 100,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MRC Global by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

