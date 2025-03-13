Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 273 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

BATS:COWZ opened at $54.20 on Thursday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

