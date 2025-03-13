Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $513.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.