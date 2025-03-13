Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 187.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $689.50 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $696.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $841.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

