William Zerella Sells 15,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00.

On Monday, December 30th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $703,625.00.

ACVA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 4,052,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.73. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.05.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

