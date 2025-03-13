William Blair Forecasts Genmab A/S FY2029 Earnings

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will earn $4.38 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 29.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 206,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

