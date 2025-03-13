What is William Blair’s Estimate for Allbirds Q1 Earnings?

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will earn ($3.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($11.87) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($9.04) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Allbirds Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of BIRD opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.56. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in Allbirds by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allbirds by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

