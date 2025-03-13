What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Inuvo Q1 Earnings?

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inuvo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inuvo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inuvo’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inuvo in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Inuvo Price Performance

INUV stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.86. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 73,682 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 255,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 4,234,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 279,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

See Also

